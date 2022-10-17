A large cut-off low pressure system continues to hover over the eastern Great Lakes. We’ll continue to see unsettled weather here in the Miami Valley tonight through Tuesday night. While most areas will remain dry tonight, a few spots could pick up a brief rain/snow mix. There’s a little better chance of a rain/snow mix Tuesday morning followed by some scattered rain showers in the afternoon. As colder air returns Tuesday evening/night, we could once again see a few snowflakes mixing in with the rain. NO snow accumulation is expected.

TONIGHT: **FREEZE WARNING – 10PM to 10AM TUESDAY** Mostly cloudy, breezy and cold. A slight chance of a rain/snow mix. Low 33

TUESDAY: Cloudy, breezy and unseasonably cool with a chance of a rain/snow mix in the morning followed by a few rain showers in the in afternoon. Wind chills in the 30s. High 46

TUESDAY NIGHT: Continued cloudy and cold with scattered rain and snow showers. No snow accumulation expected. Low 34

WEDNESDAY: Morning clouds along with a leftover rain/snow shower northeast followed by clearing skies. Slightly warmer, but still unseasonably cool. High 49

If you don’t like the cold, you’ll be happy to know that much warmer air will arrive by the end of the week and continue through the weekend. Highs will range from the mid 60s Friday to the lower 70s Saturday to the mid 70s Sunday!