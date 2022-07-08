Rain is back in the forecast, with scattered showers around in the morning, and the potential for thunderstorms with heavy downpours this afternoon. There is also a low severe weather threat, and damaging wind will be the main concern. It will still feel humid, but clouds and rain will keep highs from going much above 80-degrees.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue tonight. A few will linger across the far southern Miami Valley through early Saturday morning, but it will dry out for Saturday afternoon. We will notice humidity dropping, too, so it will start to feel more comfortable.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 80

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 65

SATURDAY: Slight chance of a morning shower south of Dayton, otherwise becoming partly sunny and gradually turning less humid. High 82

SUNDAY: Sunny and pleasantly warm. High 83

Sunday morning will feel cool and refreshing, with temperatures in the upper 50s. It will be a gorgeous summer afternoon, with sunshine, low humidity, and highs in the low 80s.