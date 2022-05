Great news this Mother’s Day…the weather is finally nice! Not just today, but the weather for the next week is dry, sunny and warm. Enjoy!

TODAY: Mostly sunny and milder. High 68

TONIGHT: Few high clouds, not as cold. Low near 50

MONDAY: Sunny and warmer. High 75

Sunshine and warm temperatures are in the forecast for the next several days. Highs in the 80s and lows around 60.