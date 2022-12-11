Sunshine has been in short supply the last week or so, but that’s about to change, if only for a couple days. High pressure will slide across the Great Lakes region and bring a dry Monday and Tuesday. The sun will overtake the clouds by Monday afternoon and linger through most of the day Tuesday.

But, be sure to soak it up because we’ll be “soaking” in a different way from late Tuesday night through Thursday morning as clouds and rain return.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Dry and much colder. Low 32

MONDAY: Morning clouds will give way to afternoon sunshine. Seasonably warm. High 42

MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low 28

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and slightly warmer.`High 45

Our next weathermaker will bring rain to the Miami Valley starting before sunrise Wednesday and linger into Thursday morning. Once the powerful cold front moves through Thursday, much colder air will start to arrive. Highs won’t make it out of the lower 30s next weekend.