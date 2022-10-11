More clouds move into the area tonight. Winds pick up on Wednesday, bringing rising humidity and an increased chance for showers and even a few late day thunderstorms.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds and mild. Low 57

WEDNESDAY: Clouds mixed with a little sun, windy and mild with scattered showers and a chance of late afternoon thunderstorms. High 76

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Showers and a few thunderstorms, mainly before midnight, then partly cloudy. Low 48

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and cooler. High 62

Dry but cooler weather rolls back into the area for Thursday and Friday.