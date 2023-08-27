A great day is shaping up with a mix of clouds and sun and finally lower humidity values. Temperatures will also be comfortable with highs rising into the 70s throughout the Miami Valley. A couple of spots south may reach 80 degrees and we will have a nice breeze today out of the northeast. High pressure brings in quiet weather for the next couple of days.

TODAY: Partly to mostly sunny. High 79.

TONIGHT: Mainly clear skies. Low 56.

MONDAY: Sunny and warm. High 80.

A weak cool front drops through the area on Tuesday, reinforcing the dry and cooler air mass for mid week. Dry weather for the week ahead and slightly below normal highs for several days.