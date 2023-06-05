We’ve been robbed of a bright blue sky lately because of smoke from the Canadian wildfires. Once again, it will be hazy at times on Tuesday.

Also, a cold front will move into the area on Tuesday. This will bring a slight chance of a spotty shower or thunderstorm late in the day. While a few lucky locations will get a little rain, most will not.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. Low 56

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and warm with a slight chance of a spotty late afternoon shower/thunderstorm. High 84

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with a spotty shower or thunderstorm possible. Low 56

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and a little cooler. High 76

Temperatures will cool a tad for Wednesday and Thursday with delightful conditions expected through Friday. The next chance for rain will arrive Saturday night and Sunday.