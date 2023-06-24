Typical summertime day today with a mix of clouds and sunshine along with warm and humid conditions. An isolated shower or storm is possible due to daytime heating.

However on Sunday, we are tracking a storm system that has the potential to bring in severe storms Sunday afternoon and evening. Greatest threats from these storms include strong winds, hail and the possibility of an isolated tornado. Folks need to stay weather aware and adjust plans accordingly.

TODAY: Warm and humid. Isolated PM shower or storm. High 85.

TONIGHT: Muggy. Scattered clouds. Low 68.

SUNDAY: Very warm and humid. Strong storms possible in the afternoon and evening. High 88.

Chances for showers and storms, but cooler on Monday and Tuesday with highs in the 70s. Temperatures warm back into the 80s by the end of the week with some sunshine and dry weather Wednesday and Thursday.