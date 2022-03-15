Lots of clouds today throughout the Miami Valley. Those clouds may produce a few sprinkles mainly this morning. Many areas stay dry through the day.

TODAY: Few sprinkles, mainly this AM. Mild. High 62

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low 44

WEDNESDAY: Sunshine returns and even warmer temperatures. High 69

A beautiful St. Patty’s day is on tap with lots of sunshine and temperatures around 70. Rain develops late Thursday night and continues on and off through Saturday morning. Cooler weather over the weekend with highs in the 50s.