A few scattered showers will be possible through the morning hours. This afternoon, it should dry out as the sun pops out a bit. It will still feel humid, with highs near 80 degrees.

Overnight it will clear out and lows drop into the low 60s. Another cold front will move through on Thursday. After starting the day with a lot of sun, clouds will increase in the afternoon with the small chance of an isolated shower or storm.

TODAY: Clouds mixed with some sun, warm and humid with a few spotty showers through lunchtime. High 80

TONIGHT: Clearing and mild. Low 62

THURSDAY: Becoming partly sunny with a slight chance of a stray shower or storm. Turning less humid late day. High 82

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasantly warm. High 78

Humidity will begin to drop late Thursday, and this will set us up for some fantastic weather for Friday and the weekend. Morning temperatures will be nice and cool, in the 50s. During the afternoon, highs will be up near 80 degrees.