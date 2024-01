We will see flurry chances continuing early into the evening hours. Temperatures overnight will drop to the mid 20’s as clouds clear late. Tomorrow we will see mostly sunny skies with highs getting back into the lower 40s. Temperatures will hover around 40 degrees through the weekend with on and off cloud cover. Shower chances will return next weekend as a low pressure will move into the Ohio Valley.

