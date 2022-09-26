This will be a cooler week in the Miami Valley, with temperatures running below normal all week long. Highs will be in the 60s, and lows will be in the 40s. Today will be dry, with a good deal of sun expected. We do expect windy conditions, with gusts near 25 to 30 mph, at times.

Overnight, a few spotty showers will be possible. They will be most likely across the northern half of the Miami Valley. The threat of a few spotty showers will continue on Tuesday, but coverage will be fairly sparse, and most locations will stay dry.

TODAY: Mostly sunny, windy and cool. High 67

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cool with a few spotty showers possible. Low 48

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and cool with a few spotty showers. High 63

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasantly cool. High 62

Full sunshine will return Wednesday and for the second half of the week. We will have to watch the remnants of Ian for the upcoming weekend. There is a slight chance this system could bring some rain to the region. Stay tuned!