After some areas of dense morning fog, we expect plenty of sunshine for the day ahead. It will really warm up, with highs in the mid-80s expected. Wednesday–the last day of the summer season–looks even hotter. Highs will reach the low 90s, and humidity will be higher.

Most of Wednesday looks dry, with plenty of sunshine. As a strong cold front moves in late in the day, we can’t rule out a few scattered thunderstorms. These will become more likely into the evening and overnight hours.

TODAY: Areas of morning fog, then mostly sunny and warm. High 86

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and mild. Low 68

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy, hot and humid. A slight chance of a few late-day thunderstorms. High 90

THURSDAY: A slight chance of a lingering morning shower, otherwise partly sunny and much cooler. High 68

Behind the cold front, it will turn sharply cooler for Thursday. The first day of fall will definitely feel like it, with highs only in the upper 60s.