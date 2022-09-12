An upper low will keep a cool pool of air across the region. This afternoon will be breezy, with highs just getting into the upper 60s to around 70 degrees. We’ll see clouds mix with sun at times, and just a slight afternoon shower chance.

Overnight we have a better chance of some scattered showers moving through. A few may linger into Tuesday morning. As the low begins to pull away tomorrow afternoon, temperatures will start to moderate, reaching the low 70s.

TODAY: Partly sunny, breezy and much cooler with a slight chance of a stray afternoon shower. High 68

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cool with scattered showers. Low 55

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and milder with the slight chance of an isolated shower. High 73

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and warmer. A nice day! High 80

High pressure builds in by midweek, bringing the return of sunshine. We will also enjoy a warming trend, with highs in the mid-80s by the end of the week.