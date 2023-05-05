The warm-up continues for the area, as highs this afternoon will finally climb back near normal. We expect readings in the low 70s this afternoon, with plenty of sunshine and dry conditions. Humidity remains low, and it will be very pleasant!

Overnight, it will be partly cloudy and cool, with lows in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. The weekend is kind of looking 50/50: Saturday will be dry and warm, and Sunday will have the chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High 72

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cool. Low 50

SATURDAY: Partly sunny and warmer. High 75

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and warm. Becoming more humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 77

Rain chances will continue Monday and Tuesday, but temperatures will remain warm with highs in the upper 70s, close to 80 degrees.