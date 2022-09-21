This threat of thunderstorms will continue, finally diminishing to a few showers and ending overnight. Dry weather will be in place for Thursday, the first day of fall, and it will feel much cooler. Highs will be about 25 degrees cooler than Wednesday.

TONIGHT: Scattered showers and thunderstorms ending later tonight, then partly cloudy and turning cooler. Low near 60

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and much cooler. High 67

THURSDAY NIGHT: Clear and chilly. Low 42

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. High 65

Friday morning, temperatures will fall into the upper 30s and low 40s. It hasn’t been that cool since the beginning of May! High temperatures will only be in the 60s Friday, but 70s return for the weekend. Rain chances should hold off until Sunday.