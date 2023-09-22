Sunny, warm weather will continue as we finish off the workweek. Temperatures will continue to run above normal, with highs in the low to mid 80s this afternoon.

Clear and cool conditions will be in place overnight into Saturday morning. We expect wall-to-wall sunshine Saturday afternoon, with highs in the upper 70s. If you are heading to Buckeye Blast, it will be warm at the start of the event at 5 p.m. Then, temperatures will cool into the 60s through the evening.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and warm. High 84

TONIGHT: Clear and cool. Low 54

SATURDAY: Sunny and a little cooler. High 78

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and nice. High 78

Pleasantly warm weather continues on Sunday, as the dry stretch continues. Next rain chance holds off until Tuesday.