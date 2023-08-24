Heavy thunderstorms are moving through the Miami Valley early this morning. These will not be around all day, we will see them come to an end by late morning. The clouds will gradually break up, and sunshine returns for the afternoon. It will be hot and very humid, with highs in the mid to upper 90s. Heat index values will push into the 105-110 degree range, and an Excessive Heat Warning & Heat Advisory are in effect for our area.

A few more showers or thunderstorms will be possible tonight. It will continue to be very muggy. Friday will have a slight chance of a thunderstorm, otherwise we will see more sunshine and another hot/humid day.

TODAY: Morning showers and thunderstorms, then becoming partly sunny, breezy, hot and very humid. High 97

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with the chance of a shower or thunderstorm. Very muggy. Low 75

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid with the slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm. High 90

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, not as hot or as humid. Still a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm, mainly southern counties. High 85

This weekend will be warm, but not as hot as it has been this week. Humidity will also be lower, and we expect mostly dry weather.