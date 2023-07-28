It will be another very hot and humid day in the Miami Valley. In fact, we expect dangerously high heat index values this afternoon. Montgomery, Butler and Warren counties are under Excessive Heat Warnings, and the rest of our area is under a Heat Advisory… all until 9pm. Highs will hit the low to mid 90s, and the heat index (or “feels like” temperature) will be as high as 107 degrees. We will also see the potential for spotty thunderstorms, and heavy rain and strong wind will be a threat.

Scattered thunderstorms continue tonight, and it will continue to feel very muggy. A cold front finally moves through on Saturday. Ahead of the front, it will be breezy, hot and humid with the chance for more scattered showers and thunderstorms.

TODAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid, with a few spotty showers/t’storms possible. High 95, with the heat index 102° to 107°

TONIGHT: Muggy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 75

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 90

SUNDAY: Partly sunny and less humid. High 85

Humidity will drop for the second half of the weekend, and Sunday will start a stretch of dry weather that lasts through mid week.