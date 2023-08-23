A muggy night is on the way with overnight temperatures not dropping out of the 70s. There is the potential for a few showers or thunderstorms to affect mainly the eastern Miami Valley. These could linger into Thursday morning before ending. Any debris clouds from this activity will help to keep temperatures down, but we do expect a hot afternoon. If full sun is realized, highs are expected to reach the mid to upper 90s with maximum heat index values of 105 to 110 degrees.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and muggy with a shower or thunderstorm possible late. Low 75

THURSDAY: Slight chance of a morning shower or thunderstorm, then partly sunny, breezy, very hot and humid. High 97

THURSDAY NIGHT: Slight chance of an evening shower or thunderstorm, otherwise, partly cloudy and muggy. Low 75

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid with a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm, mainly late day. High 92

Friday will be another hot and humid day with a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm. Saturday, we will notice the humidity dropping, and Sunday is looking really nice!