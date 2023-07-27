Muggy conditions continue tonight with lows only dropping into the mid 70s. An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for Dayton and Montgomery County on Friday. Maximum heat index values could be near 110 in the afternoon.

TONIGHT: Scattered evening showers and thunderstorms, otherwise partly cloudy and muggy. Low 75

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid with spotty afternoon showers and thunderstorms possible. High 95

FRIDAY NIGHT: Muggy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 75

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 92

Saturday will be another hot day, but there will be a greater chance for rain. The system moving through will help to bring temperatures down to normal values for Sunday into next week along with a nice drop in humidity.