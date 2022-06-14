****EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING THRU 8 PM WEDNESDAY FOR THE ENTIRE MIAMI VALLEY***

We saw record breaking temperatures this afternoon as the temperature soared into the mid 90s. The old record high was 94 set back in 1988. Temperatures struggle to drop this evening into the 80s. Overnight we continue with very muggy conditions as overnight lows fall into the mid to upper 70s. Factoring in the humidity it will still feel like it’s in the 80s overnight, extremely uncomfortable.

Continued hot and humid on Wednesday with the possibility of exceeding another record high. Heat indices will exceed 100 degrees through most of Wednesday.

TONIGHT: Very warm and muggy. Low 77

WEDNESDAY: Hot and humid. Mostly sunny. High 97

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Muggy and very warm. Low 76

THURSDAY: Hot and humid. Late day spotty showers and a few storms. High 93.

A cold front pushes through the Ohio Valley on Friday. This brings a break from the heat and humidity on Friday. The more comfortable temperatures continue through the weekend before the mercury rises back into the 90s next week.