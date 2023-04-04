On Monday, high temperatures pushed into the low 70s. Today, it looks to get even warmer. We will see a period of showers and a chance of a thunderstorm… this looks most likely from mid-morning through lunchtime. The afternoon will feature a lot of dry time, some sunshine and highs pushing into the mid-70s.

Wednesday is a day to stay weather aware. A strong cold front will move in, bringing scattered thunderstorms. Some could be strong to severe, with damaging wind, hail or a tornado. It will be windy outside of any thunderstorms, with gusts to 40 mph possible.

TODAY: Partly sunny, breezy and warmer with a few spotty showers or a thunderstorm. High 76

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, breezy and mild with a shower possible. Low 67

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, windy and warm with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 77

THURSDAY: A few morning showers, then mostly cloudy with clouds breaking a bit late day.

A few early showers will be possible on Thursday, but it will dry out for the afternoon hours. The clouds may be slow to clear, but we should end up with a little late-day sun. The Easter weekend is looking dry and warmer.