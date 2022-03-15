Look for skies to become mostly clear overnight. We will see a lot of sunshine on Wednesday, and temperatures will be closing in on the 70s.

TONIGHT: Clearing and cool. Low 44

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High near 70

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low 47

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and continued pleasant. High 72

A beautiful St. Patty’s day is on tap with lots of sunshine and temperatures in the low 70s. Showers move in on Friday. Cooler weather starts the weekend with highs only near 50 and a chance of lingering showers.