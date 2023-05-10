Tonight will be mostly clear and cool with lows in the upper 40s and low 50s. The great weather continues on Thursday as it gets a little warmer. Highs will be in the low 80s with a lot of sunshine.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. Low 53

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and even warmer. High 82

THURSDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds and mild with scattered showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Low 63

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 76

Showers and thunderstorms will be possible late Thursday night, and then much more likely on Friday. It will also feel more humid at the end of the week with the potential for some heavier downpours.