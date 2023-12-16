Showers will be moving into the Miami Valley this evening, and we will continue to see showers through the overnight hours. Sunday will begin with showers, and will last through the mid afternoon. We look to stay dry most of the overnight hours, but showers arrive late in the night with a rain/snow mix through the morning Monday. Accumulations will be under an inch. Winds will be gusty Monday, with highs in the 30s. We get back to the 40s by Wednesday, staying dry for most of the week. Friday, another system will move in, bringing shower chances into the weekend.

