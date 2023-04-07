DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A stalled weather boundary across the southeastern U.S. is keeping the Miami Valley tucked under a blanket of clouds. In the meantime, a large area of high pressure is starting to assert itself over the Great Lakes Region.

Eventually the high will win out, but not until later Friday night into Saturday morning when the clouds will finally move out. This will set us up for a gorgeous Easter weekend with abundant sunshine and temperatures warming from near 60° on Saturday into the mid 60s on Easter Sunday.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy in the evening, the partial clearing overnight. Low 33

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon and seasonably warm. High 60

SATURDAY NIGHT: Clear, calm and not quite so cool. Low 37

EASTER SUNDAY: Sunny, mild and very pleasant. High 64

This sunny and dry stretch of weather will continue through most, if not all, of the upcoming work week. The mercury will continue to climb each day from the upper 60s on Monday to the mid 70s Tuesday and Wednesday to the upper 70s Thursday and finally around 80° on Friday.