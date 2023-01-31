Dry weather will be in place this afternoon. We will see clouds and a little sun, and it will be much colder, with highs in the upper 20s, and wind chill in the teens.

Tonight, clouds will gradually break up and temperatures get even colder. Readings will drop into the lower teens through early Wednesday morning. Wednesday afternoon will be mostly sunny, but continued cold.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy and much colder. High 27

TONIGHT: Gradual clearing and very cold. Low 12

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and continued cold. High 32

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and not as cold. High 40

We will enjoy a brief warm-up on Thursday, with highs reaching near 40 degrees. However, another push of very cold air moves in Thursday night and will be in place for the end of the week.