We have seen scattered showers and a few storms overnight due to an approaching cold front. Once the front passes early this morning skies partially clear and a pleasant day is on tap. Winds will be gusty, potentially gusting to 30 mph this afternoon.

TODAY: Showers end, partly to mostly sunny. High 70

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cooler. Low 48

MONDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and pleasant. High 68

Another storm system bring in chances of showers and storms late Monday night and Tuesday. Tuesday looks like an active weather day with warmer temperatures. Drier weather for mid week with highs around 70.