Starting out with lots of clouds this morning but clouds decrease later this afternoon to bring out some sunshine. Pleasant conditions today with highs in the mid 70s. Temperatures are on the upswing through the holiday weekend along with dry conditions.

TODAY: Morning clouds give way to some PM sunshine. High 75

TONIGHT: Skies clear. Low 58

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and much warmer. High 85

Memorial day looks very warm and there will be an increase in the humidity. Temperatures rise to around 90. Next chance of rain isn’t until Wednesday afternoon/evening and Thursday with scattered showers and storms. Then temperatures fall back into the 70s for the end of the week.