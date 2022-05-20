After early thunderstorms with heavy rain, dry weather returns through the mid morning hours. We expect a mix of clouds and sun today, as winds increase. A strong southwesterly flow will draw in hot and humid air this afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90-degrees.

The summer-like feel will continue on Saturday. Highs will reach the upper 80s, and the first half of the day will be dry. Showers and thunderstorms will become more likely in the late afternoon and evening hours. Some of them could be strong to severe.

TODAY: Early rain and thunderstorms, then becoming partly sunny. Windy, hot and more humid. High near 90

TONIGHT: Mostly clear to partly cloudy and mild. Low 70

SATURDAY: Clouds mixed with sun, continued hot and humid. A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms by late afternoon. High 88

SUNDAY: A 50% chance of mainly morning showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy and much cooler in the afternoon. High near 70

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High 68

Showers and thunderstorms will continue Saturday night into the first part of Sunday. It looks to dry out Sunday afternoon, as cooler air moves into the region.