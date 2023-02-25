DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The weather for the weekend looks mostly quiet. A weak disturbance moved through overnight Saturday, bringing the return of clouds and light freezing rain early Saturday morning.

After that, we are seeing increasing amounts of sunshine into the afternoon on Saturday. Temperatures will be close to seasonal norms.

TODAY: Partly to mostly sunny and cool. High near 50

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and chilly. Low 32

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds and milder. High 57

We reach the upper 50s on Sunday. On Monday, wind and rain are likely. Temperatures are expected to reach the mid-60s on Monday.