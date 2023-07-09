Great news today as the cold front has already passed, therefore we will see a mix of clouds and sun, lower humidity and comfortable temperatures. High pressure brings in lots of sunshine for the next couple of days before another unsettled and humid air mass sets in place for the rest of the week.

TODAY: Mix of sun and clouds. High near 80.

TONIGHT: Mainly clear skies, cooler and less humid. Low near 60.

MONDAY: Sunny and warm. High near 85.

Sunshine continues on Tuesday. Humidity increases on Wednesday along with chances for showers and storms. Rain chances and high humidity continue for the rest of the week with highs mainly in the 80s.