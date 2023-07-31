A weekend that featured storms and sunshine and the heat has come to an end. The sun will remain, but temperatures will be cooler early in the week with dew points in the 50s, providing great opportunities to get outside and enjoy the comfortable weather. Highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s today with lots of sunshine. Overnight will be quiet with mostly clear skies and lows in the 50s. Sun will continue through Wednesday before a chance of storms arrive Thursday into Friday with temperatures nearing the 90s and in some areas reaching the 90s. Dry into the weekend.

