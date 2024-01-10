After midnight, there is a slight chance of a passing snow shower, mainly north of Dayton. Thursday looks to be a dry day with a few peeks of sun. It will be breezy and chilly with highs back up near 40-degrees.

TONIGHT: Cloudy, breezy and cold with a slight chance of a snow shower north of Dayton. Low 32

THURSDAY: Clouds mixed with a little sun, breezy and chilly. High 42

THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy and cold. Low near 30

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, windy and chilly with rain developing, a chance of thunder in the afternoon. High 46

Another major storm moves through on Friday, once again bringing a soaking rain. Behind this storm, our first blast of true Arctic air arrives for the weekend. Look for snow showers in the colder air for Saturday and Sunday.