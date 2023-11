With clear skies tonight, we drop down near the freezing mark. Once again, there will be a lot of sunshine on Tuesday, and even though it cools off a bit, temperatures will still be nice in the afternoon.

TONIGHT: Clear and chilly. Low 32

TUESDAY: Sunny and cool. High 58

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and chilly. Low 34

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and milder. High 65

Dry weather continues through Thursday, and temperatures will be well above normal. The next chance of rain doesn’t show up until Friday.