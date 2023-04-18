We have a couple of cold mornings to get through. Today, temperatures have dropped near freezing, and there are also areas of frost to deal with. After a cool afternoon with sunshine, we will again see 30s tonight with more scattered frost possible.

Warming will really get going Wednesday afternoon. Highs will push into the mid 70s, with dry weather and plenty of sunshine.

TODAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and cool. High 58

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with scattered frost. Low 37

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and warmer. High 74

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, windy and warm. High 82

Thursday will be the warmest day of the week before another cold front moves through on Friday. That system will bring in our next chance for rain, and cooler weather for the weekend.