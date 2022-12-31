With showers out of the way, the year will end with some quiet weather with lows getting to the upper 30s (if you are heading out, bring the jacket). Tomorrow we could see a light shower, but very unlikely, temperatures in the 50s again. Our next system arrives going into Monday night, as a warm front moves through, then another round of showers on Tuesdays as a cold front moves through. temperatures fall for the second half of the week back to normal, and staying relatively dry through the second half of the week.



Tonight: A low of 36 degrees. Cloudy skies.

Tomorrow: A high of 53 degrees. Mostly cloudy with a chance of some sprinkles in the afternoon.

Tomorrow Night: A low of 46 degrees. Cloudy and mild.

