Today will be another dry day, and we expect the clouds to break a bit in the afternoon hours. The wind will increase from the south, and temperatures will warm more than 10 degrees above normal. We expect highs near 60 degrees.

A strong cold front will move in tonight, and the wind will increase even more, gusting to 40 mph at times. Showers and thunderstorms will also move through, but will be out of the area by the Wednesday morning commute. Wednesday afternoon will be windy and much colder, with temperatures in the 30s most of the day, and wind chill in the low 20s.

TODAY: Becoming partly sunny, breezy and milder. High 60

TONIGHT: Cloudy and windy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 40

WEDNESDAY: Becoming partly to mostly sunny, windy and much colder. Morning high 42 and falling.

THURSDAY: Sunny and cold. High 38

Dry weather will continue on Thursday, but it will be quite cold. Morning temperatures will drop to near 20-degrees, and afternoon highs won’t get out of the 30s.