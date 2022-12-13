We will see the stubborn low cloud deck erode a bit today, but these clouds will be replaced with high clouds moving in ahead of a big storm system. We expect a few breaks of sun in between the two, but we’re likely looking at another day with more clouds than sun. It will be dry today, with the storm bringing rain late tonight.

Rain will continue into Wednesday morning. It will fall steadily through the morning commute, and will then taper to lighter showers or drizzle in the afternoon. More steady, heavy rain will then move in by evening into the overnight hours.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with a few peeks of sun. Seasonably chilly. High 45

TONIGHT: Cloudy, breezy and chilly with rain developing late. Low 38

WEDNESDAY: Periods of rain, cool and breezy. High 48

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Rain likely. Low 45

THURSDAY: A few morning showers then becoming partly sunny, breezy. High 52

There will be a few lingering showers Thursday morning, but then it will dry out for the afternoon. Temperatures will still top out above normal, but it will then turn much colder for Friday and the weekend.