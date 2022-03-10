Thursday will be a dry day with partly sunny conditions and continued seasonably cool temperatures. Tonight expect increasing clouds, but dry weather will continue.

Friday will start dry, but we expect rain showers to develop in the afternoon. This will mix with and change to snow through the evening into the overnight. We expect at least a couple of inches of snow through Saturday morning.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and seasonably cool. High 49

THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy and cold. Low 32

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain showers developing later in the day. A change-over to snow is expected through the evening with a few inches possible overnight along with blowing and drifting snow. High 48 but falling late in the afternoon.

SATURDAY: Much colder with windy conditions and blowing and drifting snow. A few snow showers linger into the morning before ending. High 28

Saturday will be unseasonably cold with temperatures in the 20s and windy with icy roads likely in the morning. Snow showers streaming off of Lake Michigan will be scattered about, but sunshine will mix in with the clouds at times, too.