DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Clouds and sunshine through the day today with slightly below normal highs. We are tracking a storm system for late tonight and Sunday that will bring in some accumulating snowfall. Best chances for snow is between 4 AM and 10 AM. Many locations are looking at around an inch of snow but up to 2 inches is possible.

TODAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. High 43

TONIGHT: Thickening clouds. Snow showers late. Low 30

SUNDAY: Morning snow showers. 1-2″ possible. PM rain and snow showers, no accumulation expected. High 40.

Another system brings in chances for snow showers on Monday with no accumulation anticipated. Then a warming trend for the rest of the week with chances of showers and storms Thursday and Friday.