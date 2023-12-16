Today we will see a mix of sun and clouds. Clouds thicken this evening as a storm system spreads rain through the Ohio Valley tonight. Winds strengthen and become gusty tonight through Monday. A second storm system across the Southeast, takes over on Sunday and becomes the main system, spreading rain from the Ohio Valley to the east coast.

TODAY: Mix of clouds and sun. High 55

TONIGHT: Rain develops. Increasing winds. Low 44

SUNDAY: Rain likely. Gusty winds. Highs near 50.

Monday, several disturbances rotate through the Ohio valley bringing in chances of rain and mainly snow showers during the afternoon. Gusty winds and colder temperatures on Monday as well. Dry conditions Tuesday through Thursday. Chances of rain on Friday. Highs in the 30s and 40s.