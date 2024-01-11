High pressure building into the region will keep things quiet today. It will be breezy, but will remain dry. We’ll see clouds mixing with a little sun, and above normal high temperatures in the low 40s.

Tonight, the wind will relax with high pressure right over us. Clouds increase tonight, and rain will develop through Friday morning. Periods of rain, heavy at times, are expected through the day, as the wind really cranks up.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and chilly. High 42

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and cold. Low 30

FRIDAY: Cloudy and windy with rain developing. High 46

FRIDAY NIGHT: Windy with showers mixing with and changing to snow. Accumulation less than a half inch. Low 24

SATURDAY: Cloudy, windy and much colder. Scattered snow shower, with any accumulation under an inch. High 28

Showers will mix with and change to snow Friday night into Saturday. Scattered snow showers will continue Saturday, but any accumulation looks light.