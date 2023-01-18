Today will be mostly cloudy and a good deal cooler than yesterday. Highs will be in the upper 40s, and it won’t be as windy. However, a big storm system will move in tonight, cranking up the wind and bringing in more rain.

Rain will fall steady and heavy at times tonight. We can’t rule out some thunder, as winds gust around 30 mph. On Thursday, dry weather returns from morning through lunchtime. It will be another windy, spring-like day, with a few more showers moving through by mid-afternoon.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy and cool with the slight chance of a shower by evening. High 48

TONIGHT: Cloudy, windy and cool with rain, heavy at times, and the chance of thunder. Low 45

THURSDAY: Clouds and some sun, windy and warmer. Spotty showers in the afternoon. High 58

FRIDAY: Cloudy, windy and much colder. High 37

Behind the storm, Friday looks much colder. It will be cloudy and windy, with highs only in the upper 30s. Saturday morning, readings will be down in the mid-20s.