While we will see some sunshine today, clouds will be on the increase. It will remain dry as we finish the week with a seasonable afternoon in the upper 30s. Low pressure will track south of the area tonight into Saturday morning, bringing the chance for snow showers.

The snow may cause some slick spots on the roads, while temperatures are still below freezing in the early morning. Snow accumulation overall looks to be light… generally an inch or less.

TODAY: Morning sun, then increasing afternoon clouds. High 38

TONIGHT: Cloudy with snow showers developing late. Any snow accumulation under a half inch. Low 28

SATURDAY: Mainly morning snow showers, with a few afternoon flurries. Cloudy and chilly. High 37

SUNDAY: Snow or rain showers, cloudy and chilly. High 37

Rain will mix in with snow showers on Sunday, limiting any additional accumulation.