The cooler weather has arrived. Showers and thunderstorms are not far behind it. We will see cloudy conditions into the night, and a chance of some locally strong storms late in the night (2-4 AM), but with darkness the complex will be weakening when it arrives which should limit severe threats. Damaging winds are the main threat overnight. We will continue to see thunderstorm chances through the day tomorrow, but they should stay non-severe. They should move out by 7 PM. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s tomorrow. Most of the week will feature temperatures below normal, but Friday we will make it to the upper 80s. Another chance for thunderstorms on Thursday.



Tonight: A low of 68 degrees. Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms.

Tomorrow: A high of 78 degrees. Showers and storms with mostly cloudy skies.

Tomorrow Night: A low of 62 degrees. A chance of a shower or storm early with clouds clearing through the night.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction