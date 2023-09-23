With just over a quarter of an inch of rain for the month of September, if the month ended today, this month would be tied for the third driest month on record in Dayton. We will continue to see dry conditions overnight, and into your Sunday. Temperatures will be similar to end the weekend off and mostly sunny. We will see clouds roll in overnight and to start Monday, becoming partly cloudy with temperatures in the 70s. We briefly hit the 80s on Tuesday with a small chance of a shower or two. Wednesday will be the best chance to see showers, with mostly cloudy skies. Showers move out Thursday, but could see a remaining shower during the day. Temperatures through the second half of the week will be in the lower to mid 70s, and dry heading into the weekend.

