We’ll see a lot of clouds today mixed with a little sunshine at times. Temperatures will be warm, reaching the upper 70s this afternoon. It will also feel slightly more humid. We can’t rule out an isolated evening shower, but a better chance of rain moves in for tonight and especially Wednesday.

Scattered showers and the chance of thunder will be around Wednesday afternoon. Any of the thunderstorms will have the potential to produce strong wind or hail. High temperatures will be close to normal, in the mid 70s.

TODAY: Areas of morning fog, then partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High 78

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with the chance of scattered showers and a thunderstorm. Low 60

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms likely. High 75

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. High 74

Rain chances will continue on Thursday, with mainly scattered showers expected. It will then dry out for Friday and the upcoming weekend.