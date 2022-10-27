Some high clouds will be around tonight and early Friday, but we expect a lot of sunshine Friday afternoon. Dry weather continues with afternoon temperatures on Friday getting back into the 60s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and chilly. Low near 40

FRIDAY: Partly sunny in the morning, mostly sunny in the afternoon and milder. High 64

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and chilly. Low 38

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High 68

Look for sunshine and milder temperatures as we start the weekend, but showers return later Sunday. Scattered showers may linger into Halloween on Monday.